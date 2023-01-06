Adams Statement on the Second Anniversary of the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol

Government and Politics

January 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 6, 2023) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on the second anniversary of the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol:

“The findings of the January 6th Committee were unambiguous: then-President Donald Trump incited a riot and led an attack on the United States Capitol.

“I was there that day with two valued members of my staff. Thousands of staff members were traumatized and in fear for their lives. Hundreds of people were injured, including heroic members of the Capitol Police. Some people died because of Donald Trump’s actions. We should never forget them.

“However, due to patriots from both parties, democracy survived, and our country endured. I am thankful for the service of my former colleagues, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who put country above party so we could get to the truth of what happened on January 6th, 2021. Furthermore, it is fitting that today President Biden will present both Republicans and Democrats with awards for defending our Constitution and our republic on January 6th and during the 2020 Election.

“As we remember that day, the pain that persists comes not from Donald Trump and his Administration, the Members of Congress who collaborated with the attackers, or the numerous far-right and white supremacist groups that stormed the Capitol. We are well-acquainted with the content of their character, or lack thereof. Like the scorpion on the frog, they have shown they cannot change their nature.

“Instead, our democracy continues to be wounded and threatened by those who abide the scorpions in their midst. Democrats alone cannot remove this cancer in our body politic. It is time for Republican leaders to remember the fear and anger they felt on that day two years ago, and act to make sure another January 6th never happens again.”