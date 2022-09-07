Advisory: Adams Hosts Hunger Listening Session

Government and Politics

September 7, 2022

Event is a satellite event for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

CHARLOTTE (September 6, 2022) - The Office of Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. will host a Listening Session on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Tuesday, September 27 at 1:00 PM. The event will be a hybrid event, virtually on Zoom and in person at the Carolina Farm Trust in Charlotte.

Press and the public canregister for the Zoom here, or at adams.house.gov/Nutrition.

“In September, the Biden-Harris Administration will host the first-ever White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. In advance of the conference, I’ve convened local stakeholders to address hunger, nutrition, and health issues in North Carolina and across the region,” said Adams. “Food security is one of my top issues in Congress, so I want to share what I’m doing to address the hunger crisis and hear from our constituents about how this crisis is affecting them.”

Congresswoman Adams will also give an update on the Adams Hunger Initiative, and her work on food security in Congress. The event is open to the public, but registration is required. Press interested in attending the event should RSVP by emailing Sam.Spencer@mail.house.gov.

Who: Rep. Alma Adams & Stakeholders

What: Listening Session on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

When: Tuesday, September 27 at 1:00 PM

Where: Zoom; broadcasting live from Carolina Farm Trust, 511 S. Hoskins Road, Charlotte, NC 28208