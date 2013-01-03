AmericanTown's Heroes: Aaron Sebens Teaches Students To Be Problem Solvers

Schools and Libraries

Aaron Sebens is a teacher with a desire to inspire his students to be problem solvers.

While teaching his fourth grade class about the different types of energy, including options for renewable energy like wind and solar power, he asked the children if they would like to have their classroom be solar powered. When the class responded with a resounding yes! he decided to see if he could make it happen.

