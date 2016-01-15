AmericanTown's Heroes: Advocates Stand Up For Children

Clubs and Organizations

January 15, 2016

When we think of a heroes, we often think of first responders and servicemen and women who are always to be praised for the work they do in perilous situations.



Heroes are also people who make extraordinary efforts to help in times of need or who start organizations, foundations and charities that address needs that might otherwise be overlooked. They are people who advocate for others and speak up for those who can't defend themselves, like abused and neglected children.



CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates is a mostly volunteer-driven group trained to stand up for children and be their voice in court. One of their main goals is keep the focus on the welfare of the child throughout any and all court proceedings and work to find safe homes for the children as soon as possible.



The Monroe County CASA in Indiana is starting a new round of training for advocates in February 2017. Their call for volunteers makes clear the need: More than 70 children are waiting for someone to be their voice. In 2015 they helped make lives better for 464 abused and neglected children. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can apply or learn more about the many ways you can help.

Do you know someone who volunteers their time to stand up for children? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.