April 23, 2014

Bailee Militello is a little girl with a big heart who donates the money she makes selling lemonade to help her neighbors. Her lemonade and helping service started in 2012 when she was eight years old. She wanted to do something for a local family whose house and belongings were destroyed by a fire, so she started selling lemonade and in a few short days was able to bring the family $1,000.

