January 10, 2013

Two young men will be feted as heroes this weekend, when the town gathers for a benefit event to raise money for the local volunteer fire department.



The two young men, Ryan Law and Cole Rogers will be formally thanked for their quick thinking and selfless actions in coming to the rescue of two people severly injured in a car accident.



The boys were playing outside when they heard the crash.

