AmericanTown's Heroes: Bring Home Ugly Fruits and Vegetables to Help End Food Waste

January 7, 2016

Do you look away at the sight of a misshapen potato? Well, you are not alone. People have become accustomed to stocked shelves of perfectly formed fruits and vegetables that are shiny and sometimes even sprayed with a fine mist for a fresh-from-the-garden look.



Sadly, all that beauty and perfection has resulted in an enormous amount of food waste and one way organizations are trying to combat what gets tossed is to get shoppers to embrace ugly fruits and vegetables!



The folks behind the UglyFruitAndVeg Campaign (@UglyFruitAndVeg on Twitter) are drumming up support for ugly fruits and vegetables by having a bit of fun on social media, encouraging their fans and followers to post pictures of the produce misfits they bring home from the market.



They say that on a global scale, 20-40% of food is wasted often because it's not perfect while 800 million people worldwide are undernourished. Embracing ugly produce is just one of the ways EndFoodWaste.Org is helping to raise awareness. They also partner with a number of organizations coming at the problem from different angles, like Feedback, the org that hosted the recent Feeding the 5000 events to show how healthy and tasty meals can be made from food destined for the dumpster and Falling Fruit that pinpoints where free food can be found all over the world, not in the form of handouts, but public spaces for picking, fields for foraging and wells and fountains for accessing fresh water.



Even Hasbro has climbed on board, by creating a limited edition Mr. Potato Head who they are calling Wonky Mr. Potato Head that is being auctioned on EBay to raise awareness and support for the cause as well as money for a food waste charity.



The rest is up to us, so take home some gnarly carrots or oddly formed tomatoes. They taste the same as their flawless counterparts and you will be doing your part to cut down on food waste.



Do you know someone championing the cause to reduce food waste? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.

Loveable Strawberry Photo Credit: @conscious_cooking/instagram