AmericanTown's Heroes: Cheyanna Washburn is an Inspirational Environmental Hero

January 1, 2014

This week's hero is on her way to becoming an inspirational leader to young people who want a better understanding of the environment and how they can coexist with it and protect it for the future.



Cheyanna Washburn is a student and fan of John Muir - the legendary naturalist, author and defender of the wilderness. He is mostly known for his work to have places like Yosemite and the great Sequoia forests preserved as national parks, as well as being the founder of the Sierra Club.

