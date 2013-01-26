AmericanTown's Heroes: Dennis Blank Helps Revitalize His HomeTown

Clubs and Organizations

January 26, 2013

So much talent and goodwill exists in this country that when tragedy strikes, people from all walks of life come forward to contribute their time and their money. But why does there have to be a devastating event like a hurricane for a community to be roused to rehabilitation? It's not just our nation's infrastructure that is in need of attention. Towns and cities of all shapes and sizes are ripe for renewal and repair and with little to no help coming from the government, people are turning to their neighbors to kick start change.

One story of revitalization is Warren, Ohio and you can help make a difference for this community by voting for the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership to win $10K from Tom's of Maine.

Read more Dennis Blank Helps Revitalize His HomeTown.