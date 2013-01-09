Health and Fitness

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala is a hometown hero and community service award winner. He comes from a family of physicians who have dedicated their service to their local community. Both his parents and his wife, as well as his sister and brother-in-law are all physicians and Dr. Mukkamala is credited with having been the youngest elected president of the Genesee County Medical Society, where he made many positive contributions during his tenure.



In addition to being generous with his time, Dr. Mukkamala and his wife created a scholarship at the university and an endowment fund for the community foundation, but his biggest contribution has been...

