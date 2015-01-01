AmericanTown's Heroes: Emily Elliott Gave Frogger A New Leash On Life

Clubs and Organizations

January 1, 2015

When an animal is injured you can usually find people to help, but not all of them will go to the lengths that Emily Elliott did. After joining a group of concerned citizens trying to retrieve an injured dog found in a center median of a busy highway, Elliott took the animal to nearby vet who diagnosed the dog and indicated the need for a surgery to sustain his life. His injury was thought to be the result of being thrown from a car and he had a fractured vertebrae that would not heal unless he could be operated on. The only problem was the costs associated with the operation were estimated at $8,000—a substantial sum likely to be a burden for any pet owner, but this wasn't even her pet!

