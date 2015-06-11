AmericanTown's Heroes: Every Hero Has A Story

Schools and Libraries

June 11, 2015

Every hero has a story and heroes are not always people who sacrifice their live for others. Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages, from children getting their first exposure to putting the needs of others before themselves, to seniors contining to give back as long as they can.

Heros are among us and each of them has their own unique story of why and how they make a difference. And like like the saying every good man has a good woman behind him (or beside him), every town has its share of people working to support their neighbors and their community.

