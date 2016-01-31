AmericanTown's Heroes: Farms for City Kids Teaches Life Lessons

Clubs and Organizations

January 31, 2016

Growing up in the city has its many benefits as well as challenges. You're closer to cultural attractions and transportation, but on the flip side, sidewalks full of people and streets clogged with cars can put a damper on a ball game!

That's why parents and caregivers are grateful for organizations like the Fresh Air Fund, and Farms for City Kids, whose mission is to "provide a stimulating outdoor classroom where urban youth explore new dimensions of learningâ€¦"

Spring Brook Farm is the outdoor classroom that welcomes children and puts them to work taking care of life on a farm that occupies more than 1,000 acres in Reading, Vermont.

The kids get involved in almost all aspects of work on the farm, like growing vegetables and fruits and they also get to watch activities like making cheese from the milk supplied by the cows, syrup from the maple trees and honey from the resident bees.

The Farm welcomes 750 students each year and it's estimated that more than 10,000 "city kids" have had what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime experience all free of charge and made possible by volunteers and donations since they established their unique curriculum program in 1996.

All this science and nature leads to a greater understanding of the environment, commerce, health, nutrition, sustainability â€¦ you name it! Getting closer to the land and the animals that contribute to our sustenance comes with many powerful lessons and the time spent can be transformative!

Thanks goes to the original founders, Karli and Jim Hagedorn who donated the land to make their inspired dream become a reality and ongoing kudos to the staff, the community, the volunteers and the many donors and supporters who keep the organization alive.

