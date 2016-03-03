AmericanTown's Heroes: Fellow Mortals Rehabilitates Wildlife

Clubs and Organizations

March 3, 2016

Do you know what to do if you come into contact with an injured animal? Fistly, you should never handle any wild creature without gloves. Secondly, you should call a rescue organization or veterinarian for advice. Baby birds and animals are being born at all times during the year and as people and nature get closer together, it's good to know how to deal with an animal emergency.

You can get general guidelines for all wild animals from the Wildlife Rehabilitators at Fellow Mortals, which is a nonprofit organization licensed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to care for native mammals from Wisconsin.



Fellow Mortals promises "Ethical, compassionate and professional wildlife rehabilitation" to any of the animals rescued and brought to their care. They are unique in their ability to treat any animal from intake to release without having to transfer them because they are staffed by professionals who apply nursing techniques proven successful in advancing the health and well-being of humans.



They are a Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Center with core values that revolve around the belief that individual life is precious and they promise not to euthanize a healthy animal. They also work to educate children and adults about how to respect and coexist with animals, by sharing stories and videos. You can follow them on Facebook and donate to help their cause. They are a top-rated nonprofit where veterinary professionals and volunteers devote themselves to the welfare of the animals.

