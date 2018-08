Clubs and Organizations

January 5, 2015

These firefighers are in good shape. Very good shape. They proved it recently by snagging some of the top spots in the annual Scott Firefighter Stair Climb challenge, which is a fundraiser for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Missoula City Firefighter, Andy Drobeck, won the challenge for the fourth consecutive year.

