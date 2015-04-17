AmericanTown's Heroes: Flags Fly on Fields of Honor

Clubs and Organizations

Does your town have a field of honor? It's not a new concept. In fact, the idea of honoring those who died on the battlefield or in service of their king or country has been around for ages. After 9/11, when people flew their flags with pride and in unity, fields of American flags started to spring up to honor those whose lives were lost in the attack. Since then, individuals and groups have lobbied their organizations and local representatives and rallied their club members and neighbors to establish their own fields to honor local heroes.

