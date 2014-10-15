AmericanTown's Heroes: For Our Daughters Helps Educate Young Women About Healthy Lifestyles

Clubs and Organizations

October 15, 2014

For Our Daughters is a nonprofit organization with a mission to educate young women about the tools they need to live long and healthy lives. Nutrition is one tool as is exercise and the founder of the organization is taking her message and her story to young women in schools.



Mercedes Holloway founded For Our Daughters in 2012 after surviving her own bout with breast cancer. At the time she was 28 years old and came away from the experience feeling that women in her age group were not receiving as much information as they needed to build a foundation for a healthy future.

