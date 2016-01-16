AmericanTown's Heroes: Forgotten Harvest Fights Hunger and Food Waste

Clubs and Organizations

January 16, 2016

September is Hunger Action Month and organizations like Forgotten Hunger are doing the work they always do: Fighting hunger and food waste. The organization was founded in 1990 by Dr. Nancy Fishman and has been serving the metro Detroit area, delivering fresh food to soup kitchens, shelters, children's homes, senior centers and food pantries.



It is estimated that nearly half a million people, including close to 200,000 children are living in poverty in the Detroit tri-county area. Organizations like Forgotten Harvest have been working to bring healthy food to food deserts as well as inspiring others to start their own community gardens.



Forgotten Harvest rescued millions of pounds of food last year from 800 sources and then delivered that food to more than 280 emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area.



This year they have been celebrating their 25 full years of "feeding the hungry through community partnerships" by highlighting stories of the people they help as well as those who make it all happen. Everyone benefits when goals are aligned.



The organization is part of the Feeding America network and highly rated as an organization that delivers on its mission to funnel the maximum amount of monies to the people they are committed to serve.



Do you have an organization in your area that keeps the food pantries stocked? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.