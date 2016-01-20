AmericanTown's Heroes: Furniture Sharehouse Helps Make Houses Into Homes

Clubs and Organizations

It's the little things that make a house a home. A chair here, a picture there and a table to gather around for family meals.



At the Furniture Sharehouse, they are celebrating 10 years of putting furniture into people's homes, giving them a couch to sit on, a bed to sleep in and basic household items. Their mission is to "provide free furniture to economically disadvantaged individuals and families living in Westchester, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity." The organization was founded by Kate Bialo and the Junior League of Westchester on the Sound. Ms. Bialo now serves as its Executive Director.



The people they help include women and children and others transitioning out of shelters as well as victims of fires or natural disasters. Since opening their doors they have served more than 9,000 clients, including more than 4,000 children.



The Furniture Sharehouse is part of the National Furniture Bank Association and one of more than 50 furniture donation centers across the United States providing furniture to families and individuals looking for a fresh start. If you have extra furniture to spare, consider donating it to a furniture bank.



