  4. AmericanTown's Heroes: Harry Corre Cares for VA Patients

Clubs and Organizations

January 28, 2013

At 90 years young, Harry Corre has seen his share of good times and bad, including more than three years as a prisoner of war during World War ll. He saw the horrors of war first hand as a young solider, captured during the Battle of Bataan in 1941. After managing to escape into the jungle and swim to safety, he was captured again when Corregidor fell, spent a year in the hospital and another year and a half working in dangerous conditions in a prison camp coal mine. When finally rescued, he weighed less than 100 pounds.

These days Harry offers his time and support to fellow veterans as a patient advocate in a local VA Medical Center

