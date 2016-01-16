AmericanTown's Heroes: Honor Vietnam Veterans at LZ Maryland

Clubs and Organizations

A special weekend is planned for Vietnam Veterans who live in the Maryland area. LZ Maryland is an effort to create a Landing Zone or safe space where veterans can come to relax. Ceremonies and events are also planned to salute veterans, honor their service and sacrifice and remember those who did not make it home.

LZ Maryland takes place June 18th and 19th at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, MD and will include a Tribute Ceremony where the public can salute Maryland's Vietnam-era veterans, a Memorial Chair Ceremony to pay tribute to 1,017 Maryland veterans killed or listed as missing in action and an Honor Ride with participation from numerous veterans motorcycle organizations.

A replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial will be on site and a unique virtual display of photos of those from the Maryland area whose names appear on the wall.

An art gallery will showcase the work of veterans who have found art to be therapeutic and art will also be available for sale. Spaces have been created for veterans to gather for discussions and for them to meet with authors who have written about their shared experiences, view movies that detail their ordeals and even spend time exploring a gigantic "Tour of Duty" map of SouthEast Asia.

All of these structures and activities will be combined with places where the veterans and their families can find fun as well as counselors and information about access to help and services, including legal aid, job placement and housing assistance.

If you live near the Maryland State Fairgrounds come out to salute Vietnam Veterans at LZ Maryland.

