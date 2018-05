Clubs and Organizations

January 5, 2016

Isaiah Priest has a big heart and a determined spirit. He is on a mission to help control the pet population in his town and while he is not fighting a losing battle, it does take his efforts and the efforts of his extended family to raise the money needed to stay ahead.



Isaiah collects cans and bottles to pay for cats in his neighborhood to be spayed or neutered before he helps find them their forever homes.

