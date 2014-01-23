AmericanTown's Heroes: Jamie Mills is an Avid Community Volunteer

  1. Select a City
Business and Professional

January 23, 2014

Jamie Mills is a employee benefit specialist by trade, but it appears her forte is doing things that benefit others. She is a serial volunteer, involved in many fine organizations like Gilda's Club, Kids Food Basket and Paws With a Cause. She also donates her time and money to other local groups like the Junior Achievement, the Van Andel Institute, a group committed to improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generation through biomedical research and science education and Inforum, which is a "professional women's alliance focused on creating strategic connections and accelerating careers for women."

