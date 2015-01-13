AmericanTown's Heroes: Jeff Cohen Makes It Fun To Raise Money

Clubs and Organizations

January 13, 2015

You may have heard the expression not to combine business with pleasure, but when the pleasure is an event that raises money for a local charity, how can you resist?



Jeff Cohen gets to mix business with pleasure all year long and do good at the same time. As the founder of the Jeff Cohen Charitable Foundation he is best known for organizing an annual Halloween party where the monies raised goes to help those in the local community. In 2012, more than $17,000...

Read more Jeff Cohen Makes It Fun To Raise Money.