AmericanTown's Heroes: Jeff Scott Supports Adventures for the Disabled

Clubs and Organizations

January 20, 2014

Jeff Scott was disabled in a snowboading accident, sustaining major injury to his vertebrae and changing his life forever. At first Scott wasn't able to breathe on his own, but after a year of treatment, including surgeries and therapy he became intent on challenging himself to resume his love of outdoor adventures. One such challenge was a trip to Newfoundland, which made him realize how limited life can be for someone with accessibility issues and in that moment an idea was born.

