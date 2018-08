Business and Professional

January 29, 2013



Leslie Beasley is the founder of OpenArms, a small business that seeks to pay a living wage to refugee women living in America in order to help them break the cycle of poverty and enable them to support themselves.



It's not an easy mission because the women are making clothing and competing with products made outside the United States being offered for a lower cost.



