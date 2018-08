Schools and Libraries

February 25, 2015

Local heroes, their helpers and their gear were the stars at the kick off party for a local library's summer reading program. Kids and their parents got to meet soldiers and first responders and even explore the equipment they use, including Humvees, fire trucks, motorcycles and police squad cars. They also had a chance to pet the animal helpers, like the search and rescue dog and the horse who works for (under) the mounted police.

