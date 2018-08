Clubs and Organizations

January 16, 2013

As a veteran's agent for his town, Lou Cimaglia has seen his share of happy and sad stories as well as examples of the best in people. When Cimaglia first started organizing package drives to send comfort items to local soldiers deployed to war in 2004, there were four people receiving boxes from home. With help from a local attorney, they formed a nonprofit, so they could help even more people.

Read more Lou Cimaglia is Ready to Wecome Soldiers Home.