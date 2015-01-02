AmericanTown's Heroes: Magic Wheelchair Engineers Awesome Costumes for Kids

Clubs and Organizations

January 2, 2015

Workshops across the country are buzzing with the sound of activity as Magic Wheelchair volunteers gear up for another year of helping kids in wheelchairs enjoy trick or treating just like their friends.



Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization founded by Ryan & Lana Weimer and inspired by three of their children born with a form of Muscular Dystrophy that makes life in a wheelchair a permanent reality.

