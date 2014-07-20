AmericanTown's Heroes: Manny Ohonmes Changes Lives With Shoes

Clubs and Organizations

July 20, 2014

Good samaritans are people who do good deeds or get involved to help others. We think of good samaritans as heroes, especially when their actions save lives. Good samaritans are around us all the time responding and reacting and inspiring others, like the simple act of offering a boy a pair of shoes that led to the creation of Samaritan's Feet, an organization based on the belief that "A pair of shoes can change a life."



Manny Ohonmes was the boy who received the shoes (he won them in a contest) and years later paid the act forward by starting Samaritan's Feet.

Read more Manny Ohonmes Changes Lives With Shoes.