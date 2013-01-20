AmericanTown's Heroes: Mario Chagolla Uses Wrestling to Inspire Kids

Clubs and Organizations

January 20, 2013

Mario Chagolla formally incorporated the Chagolla Foundation in 2006, but for the past 30 years Chagolla and friends, families and volunteers have been encouraging kids to get involved in their wrestling programs, the specific purpose of which is to "inspire at-risk youth to grow strong in mind, body and spirit by teaching them life success skills."



Donations to the foundation of time and money make it possible for no kids to be turned away and for everyone to find fun and focus by participating in the wrestling program.

Read more Mario Chagolla Uses Wrestling to Inspire Kids...