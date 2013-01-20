AmericanTown's Heroes: Mark Horvath's Birthday Wish Helps the Homeless

Clubs and Organizations

January 20, 2013

You may have heard of some crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter where people can post a project and others can volunteer to fund it, but did you know there are people doing the same thing to raise money for charity?



One such person is Mark Horvath and he's been doing it for a couple of years now. Doing what? Making his birthday wish a productive one that helps raise awareness of and money for the homeless in our communities.



Read more Mark Horvath's Birthday Wish Helps the Homeless...