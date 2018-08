Religion and Spirituality

January 6, 2013

Marshall Winn was in the right place at the right time and appeared "as an angel" to a woman drowning in choppy water this past summer.



Winn, 14, was relaxing on shore when he heard the cries from the water. A woman was pulled out by the current, overcome by waves and calling for help. Luckily for her Winn kept his calm, grabbed his personal watercraft and headed into the water with life jackets at the ready.

