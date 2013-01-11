AmericanTown's Heroes: Michael Crawley is a Conservation Hero

Sports and Recreation

January 11, 2013

Conservation Cpl. Michael Crawley doesn't think of himself as a hero and would do it all over again if he had to. It's his job and what he's trained to do, but that night when he was called on to save four men trapped in a swollen river he didn't realize he was wading into the "most extreme and life-threatening" incident of his career.



Crawley was called upon at night while off duty, but that didn't stop him from heading off into the woods to find the hunters in need of help.

