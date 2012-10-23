AmericanTown's Heroes: Nat Henry is a Hero Who Serves Community and Country

Clubs and Organizations

Nathan B. Henry is one of those rare individuals who doesn't like to use his status as a war hero to his advantage. After returning to his hometown after close to six years in captivity during the Vietnam War, he shunned the spotlight and quietly went to work.



Over the years he has been credited with being the charter member of an organization dedicated to helping local veterans, including serving two terms as its president.

