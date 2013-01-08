AmericanTown's Heroes: Old Pueblo Firefighters Raise Spirits and Money

  1. Select a City
January 8, 2013

Firefighters and first responders are used to transporting children to hospitals, but their job usually stops there, so it was a special treat for both the firefighters and the children to get an extended visit in the hospital from their heroes.

Firefighter/Paramedics Sheri Wenzel and Mike Crain and Firefighter/EMT Sean Sicurello spent some time going room to room, bringing a book called "Born to Wear Blue" written by a local author to each of the children in the hospital. 

In and Around Tucson, AZ
