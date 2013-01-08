AmericanTown's Heroes: Old Pueblo Firefighters Raise Spirits and Money

Clubs and Organizations

January 8, 2013

Firefighters and first responders are used to transporting children to hospitals, but their job usually stops there, so it was a special treat for both the firefighters and the children to get an extended visit in the hospital from their heroes.



Firefighter/Paramedics Sheri Wenzel and Mike Crain and Firefighter/EMT Sean Sicurello spent some time going room to room, bringing a book called "Born to Wear Blue" written by a local author to each of the children in the hospital.

