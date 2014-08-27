AmericanTown's Heroes: One Picture Saves A Life

Clubs and Organizations

August 27, 2014

You've heard the expression a picture is worth a thousand words, but did you know a picture can save a life? That's the idea behind Seth Casteel's effort to teach volunteers and staff working at animal shelters how to groom and photograph the animals to their best advantage.



The mission of A Picture Saves A Life is "to provide shelter staff and volunteers with the resources to successfully groom and photograph shelter pets, helping give them the second chance they deserve."



Casteel is the photographer teaching and inspiring others to bring the best out in each animal with the photos they take. He offers tips like "Boo for sad faces, leashes and cages." "Keep it positive!," so you won't see images that will break your heart, but rather ones that may make you go out and get yourself a pet.

Casteel has been volunteering since 2007, taking photos of homeless pets and helping them to find new homes. He recently released a book of photos of dogs swimming underwater that became a New York Times best seller. He is currently traveling around offering his point of view on pet lifestyle photography and delivering workshops and lessons to interested animal shelter volunteers and staff. You can see some photos and gather some tips at Second Chance Photos or learn more about the effort at A Picture Saves A Life.



Do you know someone who has a talent and puts it to use teaching others? Nominate them for next week's AmericanTown's Heroes.