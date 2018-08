Sports and Recreation

January 26, 2014

You might think the life of a Park Ranger is boring, but it can anything but, especially when you consider they have to contend with the public and the weather, both of which can turn from unpredictable to hazardous in a heartbeat.



Chris Quatrale is a Park Ranger and he's being honored as a hero for saving the life of a young man and his dog who both fell into a partially frozen lake on a cold day this past December.

