AmericanTown's Heroes: Phil Cihiwsky Walks X-Country for Meals on Wheels

Clubs and Organizations

January 15, 2013

This week's hero is another person making a long distance journey on foot for a good cause. His name is Phil Cihiwsky and he is walking across the country to draw attention to the need for continued funding for the Meals on Wheels program.



It is estimated that more than 8 million seniors are in danger of being undernourished based on their inability to cook or provide balanced meals for themselves. Meals on Wheels makes it possible for many seniors to remain in their homes and receive the proper nutrition.

Read more Phil Cihiwsky Walks X-Country for Meals on Wheels.