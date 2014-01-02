AmericanTown's Heroes: Project Challenge Provides a Safe Haven for Kids

Clubs and Organizations

Project Challenge is a hyper local organization serving the youth of the community by providing multiple ways to keep them engaged, including sports tournaments, volunteer projects and day trips, like apple picking. They even encourage children with summer jobs to attend their Financial Literacy Program meant to teach children how to be smart with their money and save for their future.



The mission of the nonprofit is "to keep youngsters off the streets and away from difficult situations, including drugs, alcohol, tobacco and gangs."

