AmericanTown's Heroes: Quilts of Valor to Honor and Comfort Veterans

Clubs and Organizations

May 16, 2014

Quilts of Valor (QOV) are stitched together lovingly with deep appreciation for the time and sacrifices of their intended recipient. Each quilt is unique, ordered and created to "cover a service member or veteran with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor."



QOV was started more than 10 years ago by Catherine Roberts who began the quilting in her sewing room. She was inspired by her son's deployment in Iraq and wanted to do something to see returning soldiers honored and welcomed upon returning home.

