Clubs and Organizations

January 21, 2014

Richard Wilcox cares deeply about the city he calls home. As a Deputy Chief in the Fire Department he works to protect his community, but it's his duty off the field that sets him part. Wilcox maintains close ties with the youth in his community where he was a football coach for many years.



While coaching kids in local leagues, he made sure to emphasize the importance of getting a good education.

