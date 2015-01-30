AmericanTown's Heroes: Ron Finley Helps Turn Food Deserts Into Food Forests

Health and Fitness

January 30, 2015

Liquor stores, fast food chains and vacant lots is how Ron Finley describes his neighorhood and he continues by saying he lives in a place known for drive thrus and drive bys—only the drive thrus can do more physical damage in the form of obesity and disease.



According to Finley, LA leads the United States in vacant lots, some 26 square miles of them or the size of 20 Central Parks and he wants to turn those lots in landscapes that nourish the body and soul.

Read more Ron Finley Helps Turn Food Deserts Into Food Forests.