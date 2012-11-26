AmericanTown's Heroes: Ron Miner Turned Tragedy Into Triumph

Religion and Spirituality

Ron Miner hit the bottom before building himself back to the top. Along the way he decided to inspire and help others turn their lives around.



Miner was recently honored as a local hero and awarded with a specially-equipped wheelchair van to take him where he needs to go. These days he uses the van to visit others who are disabled and coach them to become more active. He also volunteers his time at a VA hospital and is the Vice President of a local veterans group.

