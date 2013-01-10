  1. Select a City
  2. Vallejo, CA
  3. News
  4. AmericanTown's Heroes: Sandra Vegas Helps Foster Greatness in Children

AmericanTown's Heroes: Sandra Vegas Helps Foster Greatness in Children

Share

Clubs and Organizations

January 10, 2013

Mattresses and foster children might seem an unlikely combination, but there is no argument with a business that takes a cause to heart and delivers on their promise. The company is Sleep Train and they have a number of programs, including clothing drives to help foster organizations and parents provide clothing, shoes and school supplies that every child needs.

It was a Sleep Train commercial that Sandra Vegas heard on the radio that ignited a desire in her to do something to help foster children.

Read more Sandra Vegas Helps Foster Greatness in Children. 

In and Around Vallejo, CA
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks