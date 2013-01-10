AmericanTown's Heroes: Sandra Vegas Helps Foster Greatness in Children

Clubs and Organizations

January 10, 2013

Mattresses and foster children might seem an unlikely combination, but there is no argument with a business that takes a cause to heart and delivers on their promise. The company is Sleep Train and they have a number of programs, including clothing drives to help foster organizations and parents provide clothing, shoes and school supplies that every child needs.



It was a Sleep Train commercial that Sandra Vegas heard on the radio that ignited a desire in her to do something to help foster children.

