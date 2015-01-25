AmericanTown's Heroes: Scouts Rescue Injured Hiker

Clubs and Organizations

January 25, 2015

The Boy Scouts of America is an organization founded in 1910 that now has more than 2.4 million youth members and close to one million adult volunteers! You may not read about them in the media, but they are busy in our communities, doing good and training for life's frequent curve balls. In fact, one of their mottos is: Prepared. For Life.

Just last week the Boy Scouts got to use a fair amount of their preparation and training and a number of their skills, including teamwork in helping an injured hiker off the mountain and to the hospital.

Read more Scouts Rescue Injured Hiker.