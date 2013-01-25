AmericanTown's Heroes: Sergeant Mark Dolfini Is Semper Fi

Religion and Spirituality

January 25, 2013

Semper Fidelis is known as the motto of the United States Marine Corps. It's sometimes shortened to Semper Fi. Translated from Latin it means "always faithful" or "always loyal" and it has deep and enduring meaning for many.



This week's hero is being honored for his actions to honor another and for his demonstration of what it means to be always faithful and loyal to the end.



Marine Sergeant Mark Dolfini stood guard at Cody Green's hospital room door for eight hours to show his support and appreciation for a young boy's life-long fight with cancer.



