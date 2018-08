Clubs and Organizations

November 7, 2012

Skyler Lee is not your typical 12-year-old. She has a more highly developed sense of duty and the endless energy to make a difference. Since 2008 when she heard about children who didn't have winter coats she has been working hard to make sure those who are needy have coats, hats and scarves to keep them warm.



In the past four years she has worked year round to collect and clean coats that are then distributed by the Salvation Army.

