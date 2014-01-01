AmericanTown's Heroes: Special Spaces Helps Kids Heal

Clubs and Organizations

Special Spaces is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide children fighting life threatening illnesses with their own special dream bedroom that will give them a place to find peace and comfort while addressing their medical needs.



It takes a village â€¦ as the saying goes and people with talents and time from all corners of the community come together to design, create and decorate a unique bedroom for each child chosen to be granted their wish.

