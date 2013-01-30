AmericanTown's Heroes: Springfield College Students Run to Show Support

Schools and Libraries

January 30, 2013

In the days after the bombings in Boston, stories began to surface of people opening their homes and their hearts to the victims and their loved ones. The first responders were praised for their fast action as well as the heroes on the scene who ran to help.



As is our nature we look for ways to make sense of the tragedy and we look for ways to help those affected, like Dan Rotatori, Ben Kissam and the other Springfield College students who ran their own 26 mile marathon around the track at school to raise money for The One Fund for Boston.

